The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bought South Africa national cricket team star pacer Anrich Nortje for a good amount of INR 6.5 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Nortje's addition to the KKR squad for IPL 2025 will boost their bowling strength, as the veteran speedster can bowl at any stage of the match and pick wickets. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Anrich Nortje for INR 6.5 Crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders Signs Anrich Nortje!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)