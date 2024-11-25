Luvnith Sisodia has been sold to the KKR in the acceleration round of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The player did not see any buyers during the normal round in the IPL mega auction. But as Luvnith Sisodia's name was announced, Kolkata Knight Riders were first to jump in and secured the deal for INR 30 lakh. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: KKR Sign Luvnith Sisodia for INR 30 Lakh; David Warner, Piyush Chawla Remains Unsold.

Luvnith Sisodia in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)