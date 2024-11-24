Venkatesh Iyer has joined Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of INR 23.75 crore. Venkatesh Iyer will stay part of KKR ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. KKR were in a tight battle with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But RCB backed down after KKR's INR 23.75 crore bid for India's young all-rounder. Venkatesh played his role in KKR's IPL 2024 triumph and hence the franchise got him back. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer Goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 23.75 Crore.

Venkatesh Iyer Joins KKR for IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)