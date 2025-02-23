India national cricket team star leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav derailed the Pakistan national cricket team batting lineup with his sensational spell during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets in an over where he dismissed batters Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi, which broke the back of Pakistan's batting attack. The incident happened during the 43rd over of Pakistan's innings. Kuldeep first removed Salman Agha on the fourth delivery and then outfoxed Shaheen Afridi and trapped him in front of the wicket on the fifth delivery of the same over. Salman Agha made 19 runs, whereas Shaheen Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck. 'Keeping Up With Shahid Afridi’s Legacy...' Fans Troll Shaheen Afridi After His Golden Duck in India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

