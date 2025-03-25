Lucknow Super Giants suffered a gut-wrenching last over loss against Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the IPL 2025 campaign. DC won by one wicket and despite coming back in the game multiple times, LSG couldn't close it down. Impressed by their fighting spirit, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka gave a motivational speech inside the LSG dressing room to inspire the players for the rest of the season highlighting the positives. Sanjiv Goenka Congratulates Ex-LSG Captain KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty As Couple Welcomes Baby Girl (See Post).

Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gives Inspirational Speech to Motivate Rishabh Pant and Co

"𝐿𝑒𝑡'𝑠 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑎𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑘 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑤𝑎𝑟𝑑" 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AXE8XqiQCo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)