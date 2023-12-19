Currently playing for Team India U-19 team in the recently finished U-19 Asia Cup 2023, Arshin Kulkarni got sold to Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of 20 lakhs. Kulkarni impressed in the recently finished Maharashtra Premier League. Known for his all-round skills and also the rare ability to bowl seam, he will be a prized possession of LSG in the upcoming IPL 2024. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online.

Arshin Kulkarni Sold to LSG for INR 20 Lakh

Arshin Kulkarni is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 20 Lakh.#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)