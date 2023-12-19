Australian all-rounder will be looking for an impactful season of IPL as he joins LSG. Lucknow Super Giants paid an amount of INR 1 crore. Turner has previously played IPL from RR. He has played four matches and has only been able to score three runs. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Manimaran Siddharth Sold to LSG for INR 2.40 Crore, Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC.

Ashton Turner Signs for LSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)