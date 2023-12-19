Shivam Mavi has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a sum of Rs 6.40 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore were engaged in a bidding war before the former team signed him for the amount. Mavi has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders and was part of the Gujarat Titans squad as well. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Shivam Mavi Goes to LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants get Shivam Mavi! He is SOLD for INR 6.4 Crore 🔥#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)