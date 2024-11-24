South Africa national cricket team veteran batter Aiden Markram was sold for his base price of INR 2 crore to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the Lucknow-based franchise purchased wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking price of INR 27 crore in the mega auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Aiden Markram Goes to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 Crore.

Aiden Markam in LSG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)