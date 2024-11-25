Haridwar-born cricketer Yuvraj Chaudhary will make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the upcoming season. The 23-year-old cricketer was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. The talented cricketer has scored 385 runs in 12 T20 matches till now. The all-rounder has smashed one-century and two-half centuries. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Mumbai Indians Sign Satyanarayana Raju for INR 30 Lakh; Dwaine Pretorius Unsold.

Yuvraj Chaudhary Goes to LSG

