Romania Women took on Greece Women in the 4th match of the Women's Continental Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 5. During Greece's innings, a 15-year-old Romanian bowler Madalina Chereche got rid off Aggeliki Savvani to claim his first international wicket. The video of Chereche's maiden wicket is creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms.

Madalina Chereche Takes Maiden International Wicket During Romania Women vs Greece Women Women’s Continental Cup 2023 Match

15-year old Romanian Madalina Chereches breaks through with her first international wicket! A day she'll never forget🤩 #EuropeanCricket #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/RVFm8Vb1OR — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) August 5, 2023

