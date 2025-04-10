The Pakistan Super League Season 10 is all set to commence from April 11 with the first match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. Ahead of that, the captains of all the six teams gathered in the captain's press conference and photoshoot where the journalists asked them some tough questions. A journalist asked Babar Azam when he will open up on Pakistan cricket and it's decline? In reply Babar said 'Jahan mujhe bolna hota hai waha mai bolta hu, main yahan a kar dheendora nahi peetunga.' (I speak whenever I need to, I will not speak with drumrolls here). PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League Season 10.

Babar Azam Slams Journalist After Being Asked to Open Up On Decline of Pakistan Cricket

