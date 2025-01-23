Hosts Malaysia U-19 Women’s team are set to take on West Indies U19 Women in the second-last ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 league game. The Malaysia U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women match will be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, starting at 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the Malaysia Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19 match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Vaishnavi Sharma Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know All About India Women U19 Spinner Who Scalped a Five-Wicket Haul Including a Hat-Trick on Debut in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

Malaysia Women vs West Indies Women Live

It's the final group stage matches of #U19WorldCup 2025 👊 Find out how you can watch the day's action here 📺 https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/1IK4vx5LPH — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)