Shahbaz Ahmed pulled off a magnificent direct hit to run out Sunil Narine during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. Phil Salt was cramped for room and he guided the ball straight to Shahbaz at backward point and Narine, the non-striker ran way ahead to be able to return. In the end, he had given up on making it to the crease as he was very far off and Shahbaz nailed the direct hit to catch him short. This was right after Salt had struck Marco Jansen for three sixes in the over.

Shahbaz Ahmed Runs Out Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine ✅ Venkatesh Iyer ✅ Shreyas Iyer ✅@SunRisers bowlers start off on a positive note 👌👌 Follow the match ▶️https://t.co/xjNjyPa8V4 #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/HHZvHDeFZ4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)