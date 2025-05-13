Mike Hesson has been appointed as the new white-ball head coach of the Pakistan National Cricket Team on Tuesday, May 13. Having previously served as the New Zealand National Cricket Team head coach, Mike Hesson holds a lot of experience and his role with the Pakistan National Cricket Team would be effective from May 26, as was announced by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in a statement. Mike Hesson would replace Aaqib Javed, who served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan National Cricket Team. Mike Hesson, who is also the head coach of Pthe SL (Pakistan Super League) franchise Islamabad United, will have a big task at hand as he aims to bring about a change in Pakistan's fortunes in international cricket. ‘Daryl Mitchell Told Me He Would Never Go to Pakistan Again, Tom Curran Started Crying,’ Rishad Hossain Makes Shocking Revelations As Overseas Players Arrive in Dubai After PSL Postponement.

Mike Hesson Appointed Pakistan's New White-Ball Head Coach

🚨 OFFICIAL - MIKE HESSON: THE NEW WHITE BALL HEAD COACH OF PAKISTAN. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YA49r4vfG9 — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)