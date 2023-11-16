During the 44th over of South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South African cricketer Gerald Coetzee was given out for the caught behind and he straightaway walked back to the dressing room. Gerald Coetzee didn't even take DRS and just walked away from the pitch. The replay showed the ball didn't even touch the bat or even the gloves of the batsman. Oops! David Miller and Gerald Coetzee Comically Collide Mid-Pitch While Taking A Run During SA vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

