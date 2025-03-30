Delhi Capitals (DC) ace speedster Mitchell Starc produced a sensational opening spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The left-arm speedster removed dangerous batters Travis Head (22), Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0). After Starc's fiery spell, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Vipraj Nigam Runs Out Abhishek Sharma With Sensational Direct Hit During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hilarious

Pat Cummins watching Mitchell Starc pic.twitter.com/daYwZcIAEk — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 30, 2025

Lol!

Mitchell Starc Madness

Starc is Massss 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DTFP1q0Rmi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2025

Funny Meme on Mitchell Starc

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)