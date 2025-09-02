In a major development, Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20Is. The star Australian pacer has been among the best in the shortest format, where he represented his country 65 times, picking up 79 wickets with an average of 23.81 and best bowling figures of 4/20. Mitchell Starc made this call in a bid to extend his playing career and focus more on Test cricket and ODIs, especially with the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027. In a statement shared by Cricket Australia, Mitchell Starc said, "Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns." Mitchell Starc's last T20I appearance was against India in a Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Mitchell Starc won the T20 World Cup title in 2021. ‘Skin Cancer Is Real’ Michael Clarke, Former Australian Cricketer, Diagnosed With Skin Cancer (Read Full Instagram Post).

Mitchell Starc Retires from T20Is

