The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition will begin on March 22. Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Ahead of their IPL 2025 opener, the Hyderabad-based franchise received a massive boost as India national cricket team ace speedster Mohammed Shami joined the SRH camp. The Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a special video of Shami where the veteran cricketer shared a message for the "Orange Army." SRH Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Mohammed Shami Joins SRH for IPL 2025

#OrangeArmy Mohammad Shami is here to bring the fire 🔥🔥 Mohammad Shami | #PlayWithFire pic.twitter.com/FuNKxZ2fC7 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2025

