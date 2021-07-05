Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, while responding to a fan's query, said that MS Dhoni is the 'Maharaj' of Chennai Super Kings and that he wouldn't leave Chennai Super Kings in the mega-auction of the Indian Premier League, next year.

Check his tweet here:

MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role. #IPL https://t.co/DtCmjtEk6c — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 5, 2021

