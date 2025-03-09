MS Dhoni is currently in Chennai as he is preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in the Chennai Super Kings camp. Dhoni has been out of action since the last IPL season and is looking for some good preparation ahead of the season. Amidst that, CSK shared a picture of MS Dhoni is traditional Tamil attire and sunglasses. Dhoni is popularly known in Chennai as 'Thala' which is the short form of 'Thalaiva' and his picture represented his 'Thalaiva' avatar. Ravi Ashwin Consults Batting Technique With MS Dhoni During Practice in CSK Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Slays In Traditional Tamil Attire and Sunglasses

