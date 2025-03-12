MS Dhoni Spotted Guiding Chennai Super Kings Youngsters Ahead of Indian Premier League 2025, CSK Legend Shared Tips With Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh and Others Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video)

Former Indian national cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen giving cricketing tips to the youngsters in the CSK training camp ahead of Indian Premier League 2025 in a video posted by the side's official X handle. MS Dhoni was seen sharing his advice to Team India players like Deepak Hooda and Khaleel Ahmed. The five-time IPL winner was also seen guiding uncapped left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh for long. The 43-year-old was also seen sharing batting tips with Vijay Shankar in the nets. MS Dhoni Slays In Traditional Tamil Attire and Sunglasses As Chennai Super Kings Share Glimpse of 'Thala' Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (See Pic).

MS Dhoni Guiding CSK Youngsters Ahead of IPL 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)