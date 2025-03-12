MS Dhoni Spotted Guiding Chennai Super Kings Youngsters Ahead of Indian Premier League 2025, CSK Legend Shared Tips With Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh and Others Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni was seen giving cricketing tips to the youngsters in the CSK training camp ahead of Indian Premier League 2025. Watch the full video here of MS Dhoni guiding Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh and others.

MS Dhoni Spotted Guiding Chennai Super Kings Youngsters Ahead of Indian Premier League 2025, CSK Legend Shared Tips With Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh and Others Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video)
MS Dhoni (Credits: @ChennaiIPL/ X)
Socially Rahul Patra| Mar 12, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Former Indian national cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen giving cricketing tips to the youngsters in the CSK training camp ahead of Indian Premier League 2025 in a video posted by the side's official X handle. MS Dhoni was seen sharing his advice to Team India players like Deepak Hooda and Khaleel Ahmed. The five-time IPL winner was also seen guiding uncapped left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh for long. The 43-year-old was also seen sharing batting tips with Vijay Shankar in the nets. MS Dhoni Slays In Traditional Tamil Attire and Sunglasses As Chennai Super Kings Share Glimpse of 'Thala' Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (See Pic).

MS Dhoni Guiding CSK Youngsters Ahead of IPL 2025:

