The official broadcasters of IPL 2021, Star Sports posted a new photo of MS Dhoni sporting a spunky look. The photo has gone viral with fans wondering what the new look is all about.
#MSDhoni's up to something new before #VIVOIPL! 🧐
Stay tuned for the Asli Picture!#AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai pic.twitter.com/4w51ynIrs0
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2021
IPL 2021
It's a new ipl 2021 advertisement coming...asli picture abhi Baki hai
— Vedant Bhosale (@VedantB85900546) August 19, 2021
Waiting
Waiting 🤩💜
— Priya Darokar (@darokar_priya) August 19, 2021
New Look
MS Dhoni in new looks. pic.twitter.com/KaCd0j1KP0
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2021
Trending
Ab hoga tandav.... Yeah bhi Full trending hoga abhi
— Swastik Thakur 19:29💔 (@SwastikThakur12) August 19, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)