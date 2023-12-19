Sri Lankan fast bowler who bowls with an action similar to Lasith Malinga, gets sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 4.80 Crore after a bidding war with RCB and KKR. The cricketer impressed in the LPL and the T10 leagues and has an edge with an unorthodox slingy action. Mumbai Indians Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by MI at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Nuwan Thushara Sold To MI For INR 4.8 Crore

Nuwan Thushara from Sri Lanka is next. The battle to get the pacer is between #MI & #RCB! ..And he is SOLD to the @mipaltan for INR 4.80 Crore 👏#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

