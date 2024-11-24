Karn Sharma has been taken by the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2025. There was a chance to retain the wrist spinner but Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not take any chances and hence Mumbai placed a bid of INR 50 lakh to seal the deal. The wrist spinner has managed to take a total of 76 wickets in a total of 83 IPL matches for different IPL teams. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Kumar Kartikeya Singh Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Get Manav Suthar for INR 30 Lakh.

Karn Sharma in IPL 2025

