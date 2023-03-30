Namibia face Jersey in an ODI match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Play Off. The NAM vs JER ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on March 30, 2023. The match will commence at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:30 pm IST. Sadly, due to lack of broadcasters in India, the NAM vs JER ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff match will not be broadcasted live. Fans can follow the NAM vs JER ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action. Shreyas Iyer Aims to Make Comeback From Injury in India’s WTC 2023 Final Match Against Australia; Cricketer Likely to Take an Injection at NCA: Report.

NAMIBIA FACE JERSEY

The @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off heats up with the USA, UAE and Namibia each chasing a second win, while Jersey search for their breakthrough victory 🔥 Watch both ODIs live and FREE on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 📺 pic.twitter.com/EMPj6i3dml — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2023

