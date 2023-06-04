Namibia will meet Karnataka for the second match of the five-game series, on Sunday, June 4. The match would be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek and it will start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no live telecast available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website by buying a pass. Karnataka Tour of Namibia: Vidwath Kaverappa's Four-Wicket Haul Helps Visitors Register First Win.

Namibia vs Karnataka

Castle Lite Series🏏🇳🇦 Game 2 Richelieu Eagles won the toss and chose to bowl first against Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/skHHKqJ8Lo — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) June 4, 2023

