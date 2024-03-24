Nandre Burger was named Rajasthan Royals' 'Impact Player' in their match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 on March 24. The South African left-arm pacer was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2024 auction last year and he has replaced Shimron Hetmyer. Hetmyer did not have a good start to this IPL 2024 campaign, as he was dismissed for just five runs off seven balls. Rajasthan Royals earlier batted first and scored 193/4. Krunal Pandya Hugs Sanju Samson After Colliding With Him While Attempting a Catch During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Nandre Burger Introduced as Rajasthan Royals' Impact Player

🚨 Nandre Burger, running in, now on Royals debut! 💗🇿🇦 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2024

