Ravindra Jadeja shared a Pushpa 2 inspired post after India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. Needing two runs to win off seven deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja sent the ball to the boundary off the last ball of the 49th over to help India come out on top in a thrilling encounter and win what was a third ICC Champions Trophy title. Taking to Instagram after the victory, the India national cricket team all-rounder shared a picture of actor Allu Arjun's trademark pose from Pushpa 2 and a screenshot of him doing a similar celebration with the bat. The caption he shared was also inspired by one of the most popular dialogues from the movie, "National Khiladi samjhe the kya..." he wrote. India's Winning Moment: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Will O'Rourke for a Boundary As India Beat New Zealand To Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Shares Pushpa 2 Inspired Post After India's ICC Champions Trophy Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)