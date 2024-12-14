Chitwan Rhinos will hope to keep their winning run going in NPL 2024, when they meet leader Janakpur Bolts on December 14. The Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts clash will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, and start at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for NPL 2024 are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network Channels. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts live streaming viewing option. Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal To Attend Inaugural Edition of Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Chitwan Rhinos vs Janakpur Bolts Live

Pokhara and Kathmandu will go head-to-head in a crucial clash, where both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Chitwan Rhinos will take on the Bolts in another pivotal match, with the Bolts already having secured their place in the playoffs! ⚡#SBLNPL |… pic.twitter.com/pXvmlIr91k — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)