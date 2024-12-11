Janakpur Bolts are all set to lock horns with Sudur Paschim Royals in match 18 of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, December 11 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals NPL 2024 match will start at 08:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals NPL 2024 match. Four Indians Arrested On Charges Of Online Betting During Nepal Premier League 2024.

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The unbeaten Janakpur takes on Sudurpaschim in an epic clash that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Gurkhas are set to battle the Lumbini Lions, who are riding a wave of newfound momentum. Which team will claim victory in these thrilling match-ups?🏏⚡… pic.twitter.com/74P3Zfphn7— Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 10, 2024

