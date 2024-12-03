Kathmandu, Dec 3 (PTI) Four Indian nationals have been arrested here on charges of facilitating online betting during the Nepal Premier League, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects -- identified as Suman Ghosh, 24, from Kolkata; Amit Yadav, 25, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sumant Kumar, 27, and Brajesh Kumar, 30, both from Bihar -- were arrested for illegal gambling activities.

The arrests were made during the ongoing Nepal Premier League at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.

According to a Nepal Police bulletin, the four were caught red-handed while engaging in sports betting and using online betting apps such as Probo within the stadium premises.

In an unrelated incident, a 30-year-old Indian national was arrested on Tuesday from Hetauda sub-metropolitan city on charges of smuggling hashish, police said.

Mohamad Samir, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, was arrested and 111 kg of hemp was recovered from his possession, they said.

The man was arrested during a security check of a vehicle, which was en route to Birgunj from Manahari. The hemp was hidden in 20 sacks covered by sand and fertiliser, police said, adding that he was driving the vehicle.

