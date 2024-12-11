Looking to push for the next phase of the NPL 2024 competition, Kathmandu Gurkhas and Lumbini Lions will face each other in match number 19. Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Lumbini Lions Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, December 11 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Lumbini Lions NPL 2024 match will start at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Lumbini Lions NPL 2024 match. Nicholas Kirton Takes Stunning Diving Catch During Sudur Paschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings in Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Lumbini Lions NPL 2024

The unbeaten Janakpur takes on Sudurpaschim in an epic clash that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Gurkhas are set to battle the Lumbini Lions, who are riding a wave of newfound momentum. Which team will claim victory in these thrilling match-ups?🏏⚡… pic.twitter.com/74P3Zfphn7 — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 10, 2024

