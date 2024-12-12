Pokhara Avengers are all set to take on Biratnagar Kings in match 20 of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Kings Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Thursday, December 12 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Kings NPL 2024 match will start at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Kings NPL 2024 match. Four Indians Arrested On Charges Of Online Betting During Nepal Premier League 2024.

Pokhara Avengers vs Biratnagar Kings NPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Janakpur Bolts clash with the Kathmandu Gurkhas, who are looking to ride high on their newfound momentum. Meanwhile, Pokhara is set to lock horns with the Biratnagar Kings, all eyes on those crucial 2 points! ⚡#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/wIj3mEnriX— Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 11, 2024

