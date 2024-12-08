League leaders Sudurpaschwim Royals will take on Chitwan Rhinos in the NPL 2024 in match number 15. Sudurpaschwim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Sunday, December 8 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Sudurpaschwim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024 match will start at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Sudurpaschwim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024 match. Nicholas Kirton Takes Stunning Diving Catch During Sudur Paschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings in Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Sudurpaschwim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024

Day 8️⃣ packs intense action 🔥 Can the Janakpur Bolts secure their 4th consecutive win, or will the Lumbini Lions roar? And can the in-form Sudurpaschim take on the fiery Chitwan? 🤔#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/I4dqsMdmde — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)