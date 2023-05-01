Nepal will be facing United Arab Emirates in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The game will begin at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 in India. Hence this match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this final match on the FanCode app and ACC's official YouTube channel. 'Partner on the Crease, Partner in Cringy Jokes' Virat Kohli Shares Picture With Faf du Plessis As Duo Enjoy Light-Hearted Moment.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

