Nepal are currently playing against United Arab Emirates in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Having won the toss, Nepal decided to bowl first. Nepal got a very good start and reduced UAE to 106-9 before the match got interrupted due to rain. The game has finally resumed as we have moved into the reserve day. Unfortunately, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcaster in India. Hence this match is not getting broadcasted on TV. Fans however can watch the live streaming of this game on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel. Nepal Fans Wait in Rain for ACC Premier Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Against UAE to Resume, Picture Goes Viral.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)