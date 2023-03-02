Nepal are currently facing United Arab Emirates in an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI match. The game has already started at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai as Nepal are currently bowling after winning the toss. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men's Cricket World League 2 has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Third Highest Wicket Taker for India in International Cricket; Surpasses Kapil Dev During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates on FanCode

UAE and Nepal clash in an important CWC League 2 ODI 🏏 Watch all the action along with the #T20WorldCup qualifiers LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v 📺 pic.twitter.com/ms6Yuixheh — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)