Nepal will be crossing punches with United Arab Emirates in their next match at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The game will start at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters. Hence the match between Nepal and UAE will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans can still watch live streaming of this match on the ICC.tv website in selective regions.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Nepal will bat first in their home #CWCL2 match against UAE! Can they claim a win to keep their hopes of an automatic spot at the @CricketWorldCup Qualifier alive? Watch League 2 action live and FREE on https://t.co/MHHfZPzf4H (in select regions) 📺 📸@CricketNep pic.twitter.com/BS8Z4CtgDf — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2023

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates on ICC.tv

Excitement is in the air as the hosts Nepal take on the UAE in the third match of this final tri series of #CWCL2 in Kirtipur! #NEPvUAE #weCAN pic.twitter.com/OTsKgC1kXB — CAN (@CricketNep) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)