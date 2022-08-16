Fakhar Zaman hit his seventh ODI century as Pakistan scored 310/6 after batting first in the first match of three-game series against Netherlands at Hazelaarweg today. Zaman (109) and Babar Azam (74) were the highest run-getters for the visitors. Van Beek and Bas de Leed took two wickets each for Netherlands.

Check PAK vs NED 1st innings score:

