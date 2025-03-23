New Zealand seal a 3-1 victory in the five-match T20I series against Pakistan after they secured a comfortable 115-run victory in the 4th T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Coming into the game after winning the last match at Eden Park, Pakistan was expected to go hard on New Zealand but unlike last time, the New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen gave New Zealand a solid start. Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed helped Pakistan make a comeback in the middle overs, but Michael Bracewell's solid finish powered New Zealand over 200 to a score of 220/6. Chasing it, Pakistan went nowhere as they kept losing wickets. Zakary Foulkes scalped three wickets and Jacob Duffy picked a four-wicket haul as Pakistan crumbled to 9/3 and then 56/8 in no time. It was a very comfortable victory for New Zealand in the end and they have now sealed the series with one match to spare. Pakistan Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Visitors Lose Three Wickets for Just Nine Runs in Pursuit of 221During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025.

New Zealand Defeat Pakistan by 115 Runs in 4th T20I 2025

A big win at Bay Oval secures the KFC T20I series with a game to spare! Jacob Duffy (4-20) and Zak Foulkes (3-25) leading the way with the ball. The final match of the series is in Wellington on Wednesday. Catch up on all scores | https://t.co/Sb7zXV3OJW 📲 #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Qx9x2iu7Ur — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)