New Zealand and South Africa face-off in the second Test. Kiwis lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match. The hosts will now be looking to bounce back and double the lead. South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to draw level in the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for NZ vs SA 2nd Test live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. New Zealand vs South Africa Result: Kiwis Beat Proteas by an Innings and 276 Runs in 1st Test.

While New Zealand will be looking to retain the winning combination and go unchanged for the second Test, South Africa are likely to include debutant Ryan Rickelton in place of Aiden Markram.

When Is New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2nd Test between New Zealand and South Africa will be played at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand from February 25, 2022 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Amazon Prime Video have the broadcasting rights of South Africa's tour of New Zealand but live telecast of the matches will not be available for fans in India. South Africa fans can tune into SuperSport TV to watch the telecast of NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2022. In New Zealand, cricket fans can use Spark Sport to watch live telecast of the game.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, 2022?

Amazon Prime Video have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's tour of New Zealand in India and will be streaming the game live on its platform. Fans can tune into the Prime Video app and website to watch live streaming of the NZ vs SA, 2nd Test 2022.

