Hosts New Zealand have already lost the series against Australia, and now at max can get a consolation win in the third T20I of the three-match series on March 26. The NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium and it starts at 7:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the NZ-W vs AUS-W 2025 T20I series and fans can watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels in India. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode platforms. Australia Women Beat New Zealand Women by 82 Runs in NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025; Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland Shine As Visitors Gain Unassailable 2-0 Lead.

NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2025:

🔥 Clash of the Champions! 🔥 🏏 The World Champions, New Zealand Women, take on arch-rivals Australia Women in a high-voltage T20I series! Can the Aussies challenge the reigning champs? 📅: 21st March ⌚: 7:15 AM 📺 Watch #NZvAUSOnFanCode LIVE! pic.twitter.com/fTexeygowC — FanCode (@FanCode) March 20, 2025

