The New Zealand women's national cricket team will lock horns against the host Australia women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series. The NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 will be hosted in Wellington. The crucial encounter between the two sides will start at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the NZ-W vs AUS-W ODI series will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women ODI Series on SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online of 1st ODI 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)