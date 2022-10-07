Pakistan will not be jubilant but won't be too disappointed with the total they have out on the board. Nida Dar played a sensational knock as her sixth T20I half-century guided the team to a par total. Bismah Maroof's team will need to bowl brilliantly to get the better if the record champions. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

