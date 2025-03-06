Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, who used to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has been picked by Rajasthan Royals in the recent mega auction, announced that he and his wife Saachi Marwah Rana are going to be parents soon. Through an Instagram post on social media, Nitish revealed 'two tiny teammates coming soon' indicating that they are going to welcome a twin. Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Join Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

Nitish Rana, Wife Saachi Marwah Expecting Twins

