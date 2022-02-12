Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad became the youngest buy of the IPL 2022 Auction. The 17-year old uncapped spinner was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakhs.

Uncapped spinners up next and Noor Ahmad is the first player to go under the hammer He is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 30 Lakh#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

