With the three-T20I series level at 1-1, the third and final match of Portugal's ongoing tour of Norway will be played on April 9. The NOR vs POR T20I match will be held at Santarem Cricket Ground, Albergaria, and begin at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner, no television viewing options will be available in India. However, fans can find online viewing options of Norway vs Portugal T20I 2025 on FanCode. The NOR vs POR 3rd T20I 2025 will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website for INR 19. The European Cricket YouTube channel will also be providing live streaming viewing options for regions outside India. Melbourne T10 Invitational 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Cricket Tournament.

Norway vs Portugal Live

