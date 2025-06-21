England national cricket team star batter Ollie Pope slammed his ninth Test century. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the opening Test against the India national cricket team in Leeds. This was also Ollie Pope's second Test century against Team India. The right-handed batter completed 3400 runs in the longest format. Jasprit Bumrah Shatters Wasim Akram’s Historic Record of Most Test Wickets by Asian Bowlers in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Fantastic Knock by Ollie Pope

Pressure makes diamonds 💎 And we have the biggest jewel in Ollie Pope ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lMrJnFGQn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 21, 2025.

