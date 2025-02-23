Having already pocketed the three-match series, 2-0, USA will clash in the final T20I against hosts Oman, and look to complete white-wash. The Oman vs USA 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 23. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast viewing options as Oman vs USA T20I Series 2025 has no official broadcasters in India. Fans in India, however, can tune into the FanCode app and website to find online viewing options for the Oman vs USA 3rd T20I 2025, after paying a subscription fee. USA Cricket Team Players Enjoy ‘Pani Puri’ Flavors in Anand Gujarat (Watch Video).

Oman vs United States of America Live

Good morning from Muscat! ☀️ It’s time for #TeamUSA’s 3rd and final T20i against the hosts! Can they end the series 3-0? 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Oman ⏰ 2:00am PST | 4:00am CST | 5:00am EST 📍Al Amerat Cricket Ground#USAvOMAN 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pw01CDgf5F — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 23, 2025

